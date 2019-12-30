Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh, Kyrgyz leaders talk over phone

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 December 2019, 19:40
Kazakh, Kyrgyz leaders talk over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov had a telephone talk, Akorda press service informed.

The heads of state expressed satisfaction with stage-by-stage development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations and discussed the prospects of their further strengthening.

The sides highly praised the results of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on November 27, 2019 and expressed confidence that the implementation of the agreements concluded would give an impulse to the development of the two countries’ strategic partnership.

The presidents also exchanged congratulations on the upcoming New Year Holiday.


Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events