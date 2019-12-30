Kazakh, Kyrgyz leaders talk over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov had a telephone talk, Akorda press service informed.

The heads of state expressed satisfaction with stage-by-stage development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations and discussed the prospects of their further strengthening.

The sides highly praised the results of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on November 27, 2019 and expressed confidence that the implementation of the agreements concluded would give an impulse to the development of the two countries’ strategic partnership.

The presidents also exchanged congratulations on the upcoming New Year Holiday.