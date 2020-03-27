Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Kyrgyz leaders had telephone talk

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 March 2020, 19:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone talk with Kyrgyz Leader Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The heads of state discussed the joint efforts aimed at maintaining a high dynamics of trade-economic cooperation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov thanked the Kazakh President for the assistance provided in evacuation of Kyrgyz nationals to the homeland as well as in transit of cargo through the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border.

In turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assured the Kyrgyz side that Kazakhstan will continue providing support to the fraternal nation of Kyrgyzstan.

The sides also discussed the issues of joint use of water resources in light of the oncoming irrigation campaign in southern regions of Kazakhstan.

The two countries’ governments were given appropriate instructions in order to promptly address all the issues.

The conversation was initiated by the Kyrgyz side.


