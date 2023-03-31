Kazakh-Kyrgyz inter-ministerial consultations held in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Inter-ministerial consultations of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan were held in Almaty. The Kazakh delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kanat Tumysh, and the Kyrgyz delegation by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Almaz Imangaziev, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the talks, the parties discussed a number of important topics on the agenda and prospects for Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation. In particular, issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere, including migration and expansion of the regulatory framework between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan were raised.

Following the consultations, agreement was reached to continue cooperation in a bilateral format.