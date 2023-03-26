Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Kungeibayeva to vie for top honors at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 March 2023, 09:13
Kazakh Kungeibayeva to vie for top honors at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships Photo: Sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakhstani Lyazzat Kungeibayeva is set to vie for the gold medal at the now-running IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

In the 81 kg weight class Kazakh Layzzat Kuigenbayeva will meet Khadija Mardi of Morocco, a two-time world champion. Besides Mardi pocketed gold at the African Elite Men's and Women's Boxing Championships in 2022 and African Games 2019.

Qazsport TV Channel is to broadcast live the bout at 06:30 p.m. Astana time.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
