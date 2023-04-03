Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh Kulambayeva wins singles and doubles titles at ITF W15 Antalya Tournament

    3 April 2023, 08:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan triumphed in the singles and doubles events finals at the ITF W15 Antalya Tournament in Türkiye, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service.

    In a duo with Russia’s Daria Lodikova they defeated 6:1. 6:4 Jacqueline Cabaj Awad of Sweden and Martha Matoula from Greece in the doubles’ final match.

    In the women’s singles finals, Zhibek crashed Czech Denisa Hindova.

    Notably, the Kazakh player won her third ITF singles title and 20th doubles title.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani Bublik approaches ATP Top 50
    Kazakhstani Popko starts out strong at Sarasota Open
    Kazakh wrestler clinches silver at Asian Championships
    Kazakh rhythmic gymnast wins bronze at int’l tournament in Bulgaria
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments