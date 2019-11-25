Kazakh-Korean Center for Cooperation in IT to open at Astana Hub

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM JSC Zerde Holding and National Information Society Agency of South Korea (NIA) signed a memorandum of cooperation on establishment and functioning of the Kazakh-Korean Center for Cooperation in IT.

The document was signed by CEO of Zerde Holding Yerlan Durmagambetov and President of NIA Yong-sik Moon at the NIA office in Seoul.

As per the memorandum, the Center will be opened on the ground of Astana Hub.

The goal of the Center is to provide assistance in establishment of IT community in South Korea and Kazakhstan through the exchange of experience in ICT and promotion of the two countries’ economic and social development.

The Center is expected to become a platform for the exchange of experience and knowledge of the two countries’ IT specialists and for conducting researches in new technologies, including AI, big data, open data, the internet of things, smart city, 5G etc. Besides, the Center will let expand interaction between the governmental agencies, IT companies, academic communities of Kazakhstan and South Korea.

It should be reminded that in August 2019 Nur-Sultan hosted a Kazakh-Korean ICT seminar. The participants discussed the priority areas of cooperation including the establishment of the future Kazakh-Korean Center for Cooperation in IT.