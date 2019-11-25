Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh-Korean Center for Cooperation in IT to open at Astana Hub

    25 November 2019, 22:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM JSC Zerde Holding and National Information Society Agency of South Korea (NIA) signed a memorandum of cooperation on establishment and functioning of the Kazakh-Korean Center for Cooperation in IT.

    The document was signed by CEO of Zerde Holding Yerlan Durmagambetov and President of NIA Yong-sik Moon at the NIA office in Seoul.

    As per the memorandum, the Center will be opened on the ground of Astana Hub.

    The goal of the Center is to provide assistance in establishment of IT community in South Korea and Kazakhstan through the exchange of experience in ICT and promotion of the two countries’ economic and social development.

    The Center is expected to become a platform for the exchange of experience and knowledge of the two countries’ IT specialists and for conducting researches in new technologies, including AI, big data, open data, the internet of things, smart city, 5G etc. Besides, the Center will let expand interaction between the governmental agencies, IT companies, academic communities of Kazakhstan and South Korea.

    It should be reminded that in August 2019 Nur-Sultan hosted a Kazakh-Korean ICT seminar. The participants discussed the priority areas of cooperation including the establishment of the future Kazakh-Korean Center for Cooperation in IT.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and South Korea
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan