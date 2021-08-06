Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh karateka loses 2nd bout at Tokyo Olympics

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 August 2021, 15:29
TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani karateka Nurkanat Azhikanov lost in his second bout at the Summer Olympic Games underway in Tokyo, Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

German Noah Bitsch defeated the Kazakhstan by senshu.

Next Azhikanov is set to face two-time world champion Italian Luigi Busa and Azerbaijani Rafael Aghayev.

Earlier the Kazakhstani karateka stunned Australian Tsuneari Yahiro 6:3.

Recall that Team Kazakhstan has won seven bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing, one in judo, one in wrestling and now one in karate.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
