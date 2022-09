18 August 2022 10:13

Kazakh karateka grabs gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kaisar Alpysbai from Kazakhstan won a gold medal at the now-running Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Türkiye, Olympic.kz reads.

He defeated Kuwaiti Abdullah Shaaban in the men’s 60 kg finals.

Photo: olympic.kz