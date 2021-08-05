Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh karateka draws match at Tokyo Olympics Elimination Round

    5 August 2021, 15:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh karateka Moldir Zhanbyrbay had her third bout in the women’s 55 kg weigh class at the now-running 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics Elimination Round, Kazinform reports quoting the official website of the Games.

    The match vs Ukraine’s Anzhelika Terliuga ended in a draw 4:4. As earlier reported, Zhanbyrbay defeated Radva Sayed of Egypt 7:2 and lost to Bettina Plank of Austria 3:4.

    The Kazakh karateka will meet in the next bout Japan’s Miho Miyahara of Japan.

    To get through to the semifinals Zhanbyrbay should get either the first or second place in her Pool after four matches.

    So far, Team Kazakhstan has won five bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, one in judo and two in boxing.

    2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana