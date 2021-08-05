Kazakh karateka Assadilov wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani karateka Darkhan Assadilov hauled bronze at the Summer Olympic Games underway in the Japanese capital Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

French Steven da Costa outperformed Assadilov 5:2 in the Men’s Kumite -67kg Semifinal which allowed our karateka bring the seven bronze to Kazakhstan.

Earlier Assadilov defeated Turkish Eray Samdan 6:2, crashed Azerbaijani Firdovski Farzaliyev 6:2, edged out Japanese Naoto Sago 3:0 and stunned Ali Elsawy of Egypt 3:1.

In total, Team Kazakhstan has won seven bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing, one in judo, one in wrestling and now one in karate.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



