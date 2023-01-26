Kazakh Kakenova marches into finals at Australian Open Junior

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis players Gozal Ainitdinova (World No.585) and Zhibek Kulambayeva (World No. 483) strolled into the doubles quarterfinals at the ITF W40 Pune Women 2023 in India beating Japan’s Saki Imamura and Erina Hayashi with a score of 6:4, 6:4, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the quarterfinals they will play against Nigina Abduraimova and En Shuo Liang.

In the women’s singles Gozal Ainitdinova and Zhibek Kulambayeva were eliminated in the second-round matches.

As earlier reported, the Australian Open 2023 Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy kicked off at the Melbourne Park in Melbourne. Notably, 14-year-old Albina Kakenova of Kazakhstan sailed into the finals. In Group B Albina won all three matches and tomorrow, January 27, she will face Japan’s Hikari Yamamoto.

It is noteworthy, 23-year-old Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina (World No.25) is set to meet today Victoria Azarenka in the women's singles semifinals at the Australian Open 2023.





Photo:ktf.kz



