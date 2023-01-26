Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh Kakenova marches into finals at Australian Open Junior

26 January 2023, 13:20
Kazakh Kakenova marches into finals at Australian Open Junior

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis players Gozal Ainitdinova (World No.585) and Zhibek Kulambayeva (World No. 483) strolled into the doubles quarterfinals at the ITF W40 Pune Women 2023 in India beating Japan’s Saki Imamura and Erina Hayashi with a score of 6:4, 6:4, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the quarterfinals they will play against Nigina Abduraimova and En Shuo Liang.

In the women’s singles Gozal Ainitdinova and Zhibek Kulambayeva were eliminated in the second-round matches.

As earlier reported, the Australian Open 2023 Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy kicked off at the Melbourne Park in Melbourne. Notably, 14-year-old Albina Kakenova of Kazakhstan sailed into the finals. In Group B Albina won all three matches and tomorrow, January 27, she will face Japan’s Hikari Yamamoto.

It is noteworthy, 23-year-old Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina (World No.25) is set to meet today Victoria Azarenka in the women's singles semifinals at the Australian Open 2023.


Photo:ktf.kz


Related news
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina strolls into Live WTA Ranking top 10
Elena Rybakina battles through to Australian Open final
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina grits out victory in 1st set of AO semifinal
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina strolls into Live WTA Ranking top 10
Tokayev signs decree to establish National Council for Science and Technology under President
Kazakh men’s team secures 11 total medals at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
Kazakhstan to launch spacecraft assembly and test facility
Kazakhstani ecologists receive prestigious grants for Caspian seal rehabilitation
Elena Rybakina battles through to Australian Open final
Kazakhstan provides significant support to Afghanistan – EU special envoy
Three Bolashak Program graduates rank among World's Top 2% of Scientists List
News Partner
Popular
1 KazMunayGas, ENI agree on construction of hybrid power plant in Mangistau rgn
2 Avalanche warning in place in mountains in Almaty
3 Majilis elections: Kazakhstanis may cast votes in 5 cities of Russia
4 Council of Europe focuses on democratic course of «Just Kazakhstan»
5 Ruler of Egypt from the Kazakh steppes: «Sultan Baybars» at Astana Ballet

News