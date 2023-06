Kazakh Jumazhanova wins J4 Istanbul doubles title

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Karina Jumazhanova won the girls’ doubles at the J4 Istanbul \ Enka ITF Junior in Turkey, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service informs.

In the final the due of Karina Jumazhanova and Margot Phanthala from France beat the third-seeded Sue Yan Tan of Malaysia and Mariam Ibrahim of Egypt with a score of 3:6, 6:1, 10:8.