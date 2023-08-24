Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh judokas win gold, silver and bronze medals at Zagreb World Championships Cadets Individuals 2023

    24 August 2023, 11:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh judokas grabbed three medals at the Zagreb World Championships Cadets Individuals 2023, Kazinform reports.

    Nurlan Issatayev won his world champion’s title in 15-17 age group (55kg) after defeating Georgian athlete Merabi Samadashvili.

    In qualification round, Issatayev fought with judokas from Turkmenistan, Armenia and the U.S. In semifinals, he met another Kazakh judoka Oralbek Baizak, who finally became a bronze medalist of the event.

    Sabina Yuldashbekova competed in ladies’ 40kg weight division and grabbed a silver medal for the national team.

    Thus, at the very beginning of the world championships, Kazakh judokas climbed to the first line of the medal standings.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Judo
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador