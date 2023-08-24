Kazakh judokas win gold, silver and bronze medals at Zagreb World Championships Cadets Individuals 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh judokas grabbed three medals at the Zagreb World Championships Cadets Individuals 2023, Kazinform reports.



Nurlan Issatayev won his world champion’s title in 15-17 age group (55kg) after defeating Georgian athlete Merabi Samadashvili.

In qualification round, Issatayev fought with judokas from Turkmenistan, Armenia and the U.S. In semifinals, he met another Kazakh judoka Oralbek Baizak, who finally became a bronze medalist of the event.

Sabina Yuldashbekova competed in ladies’ 40kg weight division and grabbed a silver medal for the national team.

Thus, at the very beginning of the world championships, Kazakh judokas climbed to the first line of the medal standings.