Kazakh judokas to participate in 2023 Grand Slam tournament in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judokas are set to take part in the Grand Slam tournament hosted by the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The men’s squad will include Merey Markhanbetov (60kg), Nurkanat Serikbayev (60kg), Yesset Kuanov (66kg), Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (66kg), Daniyar Shamshayev (73kg), Darkhan Koibagar (73kg), Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (81kg), Mukhammedali Mavlidov (90kg), Aidar Arapov (90kg), Nurlykhan Sharkhan (-100kg), Bekarys Saduakas (-100kg), Galymzhan Kyrykbay (+100kg), and Adil Orazbayev (+100kg).

The women’s part of the team consists of Galiya Tynbayeva(48kg), Tolganay Abeuova (52kg), Balnur Abdeshova (52kg), Bakyt Kusakbayeva (57kg), Balnur Kurmanbay (57kg), Moldir Narynova (63kg), Esmigul Kuyulova (63kg), Anastasiya Mayakova (70kg), Nazerke Tleukhanova (-78kg), Kamila Berlikash (+78kg), and Akerke Ramazanova (+78kg).

The tournament is scheduled to run from March 3 through 5.