    Kazakh judokas ready to fight for medals at Tokyo Olympics

    22 July 2021, 14:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Judo competitions will kick off at the world-renowned Nippon Budokan Arena at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan on July 24. 386 judokas will vie for 15 sets of medals, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan will propel straight to the Round 16 of the Men’s Judo 60 kg weight category to face the winner of Turkish Mihrac Akkus and Ngawang Namguel from Bhutan encounter.

    Yerlan Serikzhanov is set to take on Orkhan Safarov of Azerbaijan in Men’s 66kg weight class.

    Kazakhstan’s Zhansay Smagulov will clash with Armenian Ferdinand Karapetian in the Men’s 73kg weight category.

    Didar Khamza and Islam Bozbayev of Kazakhstan were drawn against Mongolian Saeid Mollaei and Azerbaijani Mammadali Mehdiyev Men’s -81kg weight category, respectively.

    Kazakhstani Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh will fight Li Yanan of China in the Women -48kg weight class event.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
