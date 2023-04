Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh judokas clinched five medals at the Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023 held in Croatia, Kazinform refers to Olympic.kz.

Gumar Kyrgyzbayev won gold, Tolganay Abeuova and Esmigul Kuyulova grabbed silver, while Baurzhan Narbayev and Akerke Ramazanova bagged bronze.