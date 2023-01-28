Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 460.43 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.65 cny/kzt 67.89
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh judoka wins Grand Prix in Portugal

    28 January 2023, 09:32

    LISBON. KAZINFORM Kazakh judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova won the Almada Grand Prix 2023 in Portugal , Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    In the women’s 48 kg final bout she defeated another Kazakh fighter Galiya Tynbayeva. Currently Abuzhakynova ranks 8th in the world, while Tynbayeva is 52nd.

    Besides, Abuzhakynova is a bronze medalist of the 2022 World Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. She was the first Kazakh women’s judoka to win the World Championships medal.

    In 2017 and 2018 Galbadrakhyn Otgontsetseg, a native of Mongolia, pocketed two bronze medals defending the colors of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Judo
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani Skatov eases into 2023 Challenger Concepción semis
    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina strolls into Live WTA Ranking top 10
    Elena Rybakina battles through to Australian Open final
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina grits out victory in 1st set of AO semifinal
    Popular
    1 Visitor centers to open at national parks in Kazakhstan
    2 Yassawi, Aisha Bibi mausoleums showcased at photo exhibition in Istanbul
    3 Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister
    4 Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva beats well-known grandmaster Sergey Karjakin
    5 President gives a number of instructions to Astana Mayor Kassymbek