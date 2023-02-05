Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 455.65 eur/kzt 489.96

    rub/kzt 6.36 cny/kzt 67.18
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh judoka Shamshayev claims bronze at Paris Grand Slam

    5 February 2023, 13:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Daniyar Shamshayev collected bronze at the 2023 Paris Grand Slam in France, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Shamshayev was victorious in the Men’s -73kg weight class over Canadian Arthur Margelidon, 29.

    Congratulations are in order for Daniyar on the occasion of his first-ever medal at the event helmed by the International Judo Federation.

    Lasha Shavdatuashvili of Georgia won gold in the weight category by stunning Brazilian Daniel Garnin. Mongolian Uranbayar Odgerel settled for bronze.


    Photo: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Judo
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Amsterdam court decides in favor of Samruk-Kazyna JSC in case of Stati
    President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations
    Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan talk over phone
    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for  Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia 2023
    Popular
    1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
    2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
    3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
    4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
    5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary