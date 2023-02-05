Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh judoka Shamshayev claims bronze at Paris Grand Slam

5 February 2023, 13:07
Kazakh judoka Shamshayev claims bronze at Paris Grand Slam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Daniyar Shamshayev collected bronze at the 2023 Paris Grand Slam in France, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Shamshayev was victorious in the Men’s -73kg weight class over Canadian Arthur Margelidon, 29.

Congratulations are in order for Daniyar on the occasion of his first-ever medal at the event helmed by the International Judo Federation.

Lasha Shavdatuashvili of Georgia won gold in the weight category by stunning Brazilian Daniel Garnin. Mongolian Uranbayar Odgerel settled for bronze.


Photo: olympic.kz

Sport   Kazakhstan   Judo  
