Kazakh judoka Serikzhanov wins first bout at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani judoka Yerlan Serikzhanov has had a successful start at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan earlier this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Serikzhanov beat two-time world champion Orkhan Safarov from Azerbaijan in Men’s 66 Elimination Round of 32.

Next in the Men’s -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 Serikzhanov will face Italian Manuel Lombardo.

It bears to remind that it was Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov who earned the first Olympic medal for Kazakhstan – bronze – at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday.

Recall that XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 97 licenses in 27 sports.



