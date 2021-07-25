Go to the main site
    Kazakh judoka Serikzhanov out of Tokyo Summer Olympic Games

    25 July 2021, 11:41

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Yerlan Serikzhanov crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Serikzhanov was stunned by Italian Manuel Lombardo in the Men’s -66kg Eliminated Round of 16.

    Kazinform earlier reported that the Kazakhstani beat two-time world champion Orkhan Safarov from Azerbaijan in Men’s 66 Elimination Round of 32.

    Recall that Team Kazakhstan already has one judo bronze in its tally as Yeldos Smetov clinched the first Tokyo Olympics medal for Kazakhstan yesterday.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 97 licenses in 27 sports.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
