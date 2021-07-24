Go to the main site
    Kazakh judoka propels into Tokyo Olympics semifinals

    24 July 2021, 12:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov has propelled to the semifinals of the Men’s -60kg event at the Tokyo Olympics this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Olympic Games.

    In the Men's -60 kg quarterfinal bout Smetov eliminated South Korean athlete Kim Won Jin. Earlier in the Round of 16 the Kazakhstani edged out Mihrac Akkus from Turkey.

    Next Smetov will take on Japanese judoka Naohisa Takato who defeated Georgian Lukhumi Chkhvimiani in their respective quarterfinal bout.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani judoka Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh lost in the Round 32 of Women -48kg event to Li Yanan of China.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

