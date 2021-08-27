Kazakh judoka pockets silver at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh judoka Anuar Sariyev won the 1st silver medal in the men’s 60 kg finals at the now-running 2020 Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games, the official website of the Games reads.

In the final bout Anuar was defeated by Azerbaijan’s Vugar Shirinli. Thus he added the second medal to the country’s medal tally.

In the semifinals Sariyev beat Marcos Blanco from Venezuela.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev won gold in the men’s 54 kg powerlifting finals.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021.

Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.



