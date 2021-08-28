Kazakh judoka pockets 2nd silver at Tokyo Paralympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh judoka Temirzhan Daulet won the silver medal in the men’s 73 kg finals at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games, the official website of the Games reads.

It is the third medal the country’s para-athletes won in Tokyo.

As earlier reported, Kazakh judoka Anuar Sariyev grabbed silver in the men’s 60 kg event and Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev won gold in the men’s 54 kg powerlifting finals.

Thus, Kazakhstan broke the historic record for medal at the Paralympic Games. In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro Kazakhstan para-athletes won two medals in a total, one gold and one silver.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021.

Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.