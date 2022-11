Kazakh judoka Kamila Berlikash wins bronze at 2022 Baku Grand Slam

7 November 2022, 10:57

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Kamila Berlikash grabbed a bronze medal at the 2022 Baku Grand Slam tournament, Kazinform learned from the National Olympic Committee.

Kamila finished third in women’s +78kg weight division after defeating Croatian judoka Tina Radic.