Kazakh judoka guarantees another medal of 2020 Summer Paralympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakh judoka Temirzhan Daulet beat Georgia’s Georgi Kaldani in the men’s 73 kg semifinals at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, the official website of the Games reads.

Reaching the finals judoka Temirzhan Daulet guaranteed Kazakhstan at least silver.

The final bout is set to be held at 13:00 Astana time.

As earlier reported, another Kazakh judoka Anuar Sariyev grabbed silver in the men’s 60 kg event.

Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev won gold in the men’s 54 kg powerlifting finals.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021.

Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.



