Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh judoka guarantees another medal of 2020 Summer Paralympics

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 August 2021, 11:23
Kazakh judoka guarantees another medal of 2020 Summer Paralympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakh judoka Temirzhan Daulet beat Georgia’s Georgi Kaldani in the men’s 73 kg semifinals at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, the official website of the Games reads.

Reaching the finals judoka Temirzhan Daulet guaranteed Kazakhstan at least silver.

The final bout is set to be held at 13:00 Astana time.

As earlier reported, another Kazakh judoka Anuar Sariyev grabbed silver in the men’s 60 kg event.

Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev won gold in the men’s 54 kg powerlifting finals.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021.

Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Paralympic Games  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships