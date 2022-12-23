Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh judoka Didar Khamza lost in Jerusalem Masters 2022 2nd round

23 December 2022, 07:54
Kazakh judoka Didar Khamza lost in Jerusalem Masters 2022 2nd round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani judoka Didar Khamza was defeated in the second round of Jerusalem Masters 2022 tournament in Israel, Kazinform learned from the National Olympic Committee.

Khamza competed in men’s 90kg. In the first fight, he won over Estonian Klen Kaljulaid.

However, in the second match, he lost to Uzbek sportsman Davlat Bobonov, and withdrew from the tournament.


Photo: olympic.kz

Related news
Snowfall, ground blizzard to hit Kazakhstan Dec 23
Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund donates 20.4bln tenge for treatment of 86 children with vascular malformations
Biggest investors of Kazakhstan’s economy revealed
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Judo  
Read also
Rybakina wins 2nd match at WTL tournament in Dubai
Snowfall, ground blizzard to hit Kazakhstan Dec 23
Anna Danilina fails to advance at tennis event in New Zealand
Barcelona star Lewandowski wins 2022 Golden Foot Award
New flights set to be launched from Almaty city next year
Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund donates 20.4bln tenge for treatment of 86 children with vascular malformations
Biggest investors of Kazakhstan’s economy revealed
President Tokayev arrives at Intl Congress Center in Tashkent
News Partner
Popular
1 FM Tileuberdi unveils priority areas of new Kazakshtan-UK Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement
2 President Tokayev arrives at Intl Congress Center in Tashkent
3 Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan hold talks in narrow format
4 Kazakhstan approves 2023 SDGs Implementation Action Plan
5 DBK develops cooperation with Uzbek partners

News