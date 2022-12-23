Kazakh judoka Didar Khamza lost in Jerusalem Masters 2022 2nd round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani judoka Didar Khamza was defeated in the second round of Jerusalem Masters 2022 tournament in Israel, Kazinform learned from the National Olympic Committee.

Khamza competed in men’s 90kg. In the first fight, he won over Estonian Klen Kaljulaid.

However, in the second match, he lost to Uzbek sportsman Davlat Bobonov, and withdrew from the tournament.

Photo: olympic.kz