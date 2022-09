Kazakh judoka bags bronze at Sarajevo World Cadets Championships 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh judoka Dias Zholdybayev won the bronze medal on day 1 of the Sarajevo World Cadets Championships 2022, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

He defeated Armenia’s Gor Safaryan in the men’s 50 kg weight category.

Photo : olympic.kz