    Kazakh journalist proposes to his girlfriend during live broadcast

    31 March 2020, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM News reporter of Khabar 24 TV Channel Mark Bryushko proposed his girlfriend on live TV.

    The TV Channel crew was working at chceckpoint near Zhibek Zholy settlement. As earlier reported the Kazakh capital toughened quarantine regulations amid coronavirus spread fears.

    They interviewed police officers who monitored car exit as the correspondent all of sudden interrupted live broadcast proposing his girlfriend. She is known to live in Abai, Karaganda region, which is also quarantined off. He also lives there. He added that even if the Kazakh capital city quarantine is lifted he wouldn’t be able to get home.

    «I worry for her health. She is also a journalist. I should have proposed her earlier. We will probably meet in a couple of months. That’s why taking today’s opportunity I would like to ask Yulia to marry me. I want you to know about my intentions. I will be waiting for your decision,» the journalist said showing the ring on live TV.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

