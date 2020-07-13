Go to the main site
    Kazakh journalist Mira Mustafina passes away

    13 July 2020, 16:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Mira Mustafina, a reporter of Liter newspaper, has passed away today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The news of Mustafina's death has come a few hours prior to a moment of silence the country was set to observe to mourn those killed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The untimely passing of the Liter newspaper reporter led to an outpouring of support for the family of journalists on social networks.

    Nurai Urazov, editor-in-chief of the Liter newspaper, has expressed condolences to her family and loved ones. His post reads, «Mira was the newspaper's soul and energy. She was very talented. She took on any topic. She was a real friend and a bright person. Her death is an immeasurable loss to the newspaper.»

    Mustafina was a well-known Kazakh journalist for her works in cultural topics. She also loved writing about space.

    The Kazinform team convey their condolences to Mira Mustafina’s family and loved ones.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

