Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh journalist Mira Mustafina passes away

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 July 2020, 16:16
Kazakh journalist Mira Mustafina passes away

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Mira Mustafina, a reporter of Liter newspaper, has passed away today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The news of Mustafina's death has come a few hours prior to a moment of silence the country was set to observe to mourn those killed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The untimely passing of the Liter newspaper reporter led to an outpouring of support for the family of journalists on social networks.

Nurai Urazov, editor-in-chief of the Liter newspaper, has expressed condolences to her family and loved ones. His post reads, «Mira was the newspaper's soul and energy. She was very talented. She took on any topic. She was a real friend and a bright person. Her death is an immeasurable loss to the newspaper.»

Mustafina was a well-known Kazakh journalist for her works in cultural topics. She also loved writing about space.

The Kazinform team convey their condolences to Mira Mustafina’s family and loved ones.


photo


Mass media   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport