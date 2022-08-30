Go to the main site
    Kazakh jiu jitsu fighters bag 4 medals in Croatia

    30 August 2022 15:21

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh jiu jitsu fighters bagged four medals at the AJP Tour Europe Youth GI in Croatia, Kazinform reports.

    The largest open tournament brought together teams from more than 20 nations.

    8-year-old Kazbek Tazhibay took the first place, while 12 -year-old Shyngys Ablyukat and Samat Aitpanbet, 24, pocketed bronze medals. Samat also fought for Spanish team as an international player and helped it earn a ticket to the world tournament. The Kazakh fighters won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at large.


