Kazakh-Japanese film starring Samal Yesslyamova to come out in France

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 October 2020, 17:19
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh-Japanese film The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time is to come out on December 16 in France, Kazinform cites the Instagram account of the Kazakhfilm film studio.

The Instagram post reads that the film was already screened in film festivals in Bussan, Tokyo, Gothenburg, Shanghai, and Helsinki, and will be screened at Cottobus in Germany and Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival.

The film stars Kazakh actress, Cannes Film Festival winner for best woman’s role Samal Yesslyamova, famous Japanese actor Mirai Moriyama, Kazakh actor of theatre and cinema Dulyga Akmolda, and aspiring actor Madi Menaidarov.

The film is a joint production of Kazakhfilm and Tokyo New Cinema.


