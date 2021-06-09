Go to the main site
    Kazakh, Italian FMs hold talks

    9 June 2021, 21:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi has held talks with Italian Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Luigi Di Maio via videoconference, Kazinform cites the official website of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    During the talks, the sides confirmed mutual interest in strengthening political dialogue at high levels. They also expressed their commitment to further develop cooperation in a spirit of strategic partnership.

    The interlocutors «synchronized their watches» on a wider range of bilateral agenda, including political, trade and economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian spheres. The sharing of views on the current issues of international agenda also took place. The ministers discussed the ways to step up interparliamentary dialogue and expand the treaty and legal basis.

    The talks ended in the conclusion of agreements on mutual exchange of support for both countries’ candidates in international organizations.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

