Kazakh, Iranian presidents meet in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, Kazinform reports.

«Relevant issues of cooperation were discussed at a meeting with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani. Special attention was given to the implementation of joint projects in trade and economic sphere,» a post in the President's Twitter account reads.