Kazakh, Iranian leaders held briefing for mass media

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Taking the floor, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi for the invitation and the Iranian people for their hospitality and cordiality, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«Iran is a cradle of the most ancient civilization and one of the important partners of Kazakhstan in the Islamic world. Great Iranian poet Ferdowsi in his book Shahnameh wrote that Iran and Turan are united by a common destiny on the Great Silk Road. Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev was well acquainted with the works by Saadi, Jami and Rumi, and was also fond of oriental culture. This indicates that our ties are centuries-old. We must further develop this cooperation. Moreover, we are friendly neighbors living near the Caspian Sea, and our history, culture and traditions have much in common. Many Kazakhs found shelter on the hospitable Iranian land during the years of famine. We will always be grateful for this to the whole Iranian nation,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of the agreement signed on all-round use of the two countries’ transit and transport potential. He added that the transport corridor linking the northern and southern, western and eastern directions gains a special importance in this issue.

«Today we have greeted a container train that arrived here which had left Kazakhstan a week ago. Then it will go to Turkey. This is a very important event, given the complicated geopolitical situation. We have also discussed a number of issues in agriculture, industry and transit traffic. I am sure that the development of these areas will give a new impetus to the Kazakh-Iranian relations, and the agreements reached will further strengthen cooperation between our countries,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

Speaking on the trade-economic, investment cooperation, the Head of State pointed out that the geopolitical situation and economic restrictions do not allow to fully use the existing potential.

«Despite all the difficulties, the volume of mutual trade in the first half of 2022 reached 50%, the next goal is to increase it. For this we need to create favorable conditions. Today, Iranian companies successfully work in Kazakhstan in agricultural sector, and export their products abroad. The role of the joint intergovernmental commission in strengthening the bilateral economic ties is obvious. We plan to establish joint chambers of commerce. In addition, we introduce a 14-day visa-free regime for Iranian citizens,» said the President of Kazakhstan.

The talks focused also on the expansion of the cultural-humanitarian ties.

«It is obvious that my today’s visit will give a fresh impetus to our bilateral cooperation. Kazakhstan will fully perform its commitments and is ready for joint implementation of important projects. In this regard I propose to hold a high-level meeting in our country and I have invited Mr. President to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. I am confident that by supporting each other we will reach joint success. Let our friendship strengthen,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.

In turn, the President of Iran said that despite the 30th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relations, the existing opportunities have not been used in full.

«I am confident that the agreements reached and signed during the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Iran will open new opportunities for our countries. We should bring mutual trade to $3 billion. We have all the necessary potential for this, namely, in agriculture, transport and transit and oil sectors. I am sure that the results of today's talks will become a solid foundation for a closer cooperation between our countries,» Ebrahim Raisi said.



