Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Iranian FMs had telephone conversation

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 January 2020, 21:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On January 5, 2020, on the initiative of the Iranian side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Iranian Foreign Minister briefed his Kazakhstani counterpart about the current situation in the Middle East.

Minister Tileuberdi expressed concern about the aggravation of situation in the region. He urged all parties to exercise restraint to prevent an escalation of the tension and to seek political and diplomatic ways of resolving the conflict.


