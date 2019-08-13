Kazakh Invest presented Kazakhstan's investment opportunities at I Caspian Economic Forum 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Invest presented Kazakhstan’s investment opportunities during the First Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan), the press service of Kazakh Invest informs.

During the event with participation of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the representatives of Kazakh Invest discussed Kazakhstan’s competitive advantages and held a series of negotiations with potential investors.

Thus, during the meeting with Calik Holding, the parties discussed possibilities of cooperation in the textile industry. The Turkish holding has operations in 22 countries in various fields and employs more than 30 thousand people. Gap Pazarlama, a subsidiary of the holding and one of the largest companies in textile industry, has production facilities in Central Asia, Far East and Africa.

«We already have four plants in Turkmenistan. Now, we are seriously considering the possibility of investing in Kazakhstan, but for this we need a reliable local partner. We hope that cooperation with Kazakh Invest will bring some fruitful results,» said Onur Yuksel, Deputy General Manager of Gap Pazarlama. Following the meeting, the parties agreed to have further negotiations on specific projects in textile industry in Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting with Lighting Technologies, Russian investors expressed their intention to build a plant for production of lighting and light control systems in Almaty region. The company plans to export the products to Central Asian countries, including Mongolia and Azerbaijan.

Kazakh Invest also had a discussion with the representatives of Schelkovo Agrohim, one of the largest Russian producers of pesticides and agrochemicals for integrated protection of main agricultural crops, production of cereal seeds, legumes seeds and sugar beet. The company expressed their interest in increasing plant capacity for production of plant protection agents in Stepnogorsk, Akmola region.

During a bilateral meeting with the Group of Companies Korib, which implements projects in automotive industry, the entrepreneurs expressed their interest in opening production in Kazakhstan. Also, Elabuga Battery Factory producing automotive batteries is ready to consider investing in Kazakhstan. «For us, Kazakhstan is a promising market. We are ready to cooperate with Kazakh Invest and consider investment opportunities in our field,» - said Oleg Korobchenko, the CEO.

It is worth noting that the organizers of Kazakhstan’s national pavilion are the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan.

The First Caspian Economic Forum provides for discussion on the development of trade, economic and transport cooperation, creation of conditions for large projects, the role of the Caspian region’s economy in the global context as well as investment attractiveness of the Caspian states. The forum is attended by more than 10 countries, such as Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tatarstan and others.

The Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan was established on 29 July 29 2014. It is a 100% subsidiary of Atameken - the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan. The main objective of the Chamber of International Commerce is to represent the interests of Kazakh businesses in the foreign economic sphere.