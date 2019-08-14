Kazakh Invest named central front office for support of investors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan has approved a new organization of work of the Central Government Body and Local Executive Bodies based on the single window principle as well as the new cooperation procedures for investment attraction. The mechanism of work with investors is based on external, central and regional levels, the press service of Kazakh Invest informs.

As per thedocument, Kazakh Invest has become the main operator for investors. The companyperforms a number of functions in this area, such as conducting officialmeetings and negotiations on behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan, providingconsultations and presentations on the country's investment opportunities,assisting with issues arising in the course of investment activities, as wellas other services provided by different organizations on the principle of asingle window.

«As we allunderstand the procedures of obtaining public services may not be always clear.Thus, a single window should become not just another form and method ofinvestment attraction, but a different and completely new mechanism of workwith investors. It is intended to ensure availability of information andtransparency of procedures in the country, support of investors at all stagesof an investment project, timely resolution of any issues, a single contactpoint for investors. In general, a single window provides investors not onlycomfortable conditions for obtaining public services, but also accessibilityand transparency of procedures, effective interaction with government bodies,» said Birzhan Kaneshev, the Deputy Chairman ofthe Service Support and Post-Investment Monitoring at Kazakh Invest.

By theway, the external level of providing services for investors will be foreigninstitutions of Kazakhstan, as well as foreign representative officesresponsible for the implementation of the country's investment policy. At theregional level, services will be provided to investors by specializedfront-offices, which will operate on the principle of «One Window». They willhouse specialists of local executive bodies, PSCs, RPA Atameken, FRP Damu,social business corporations (SEC), migration, customs and tax authorities, aswell as monopolists, notaries and translators.

Accordingto experts, adoption of these amendments will enable help regulate the organizationof the «one-stop shop» activity and simplify the process for investors toreceive government and other services. These changes became the next step ofthe country's leadership to improve the investment climate in Kazakhstan.