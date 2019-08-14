Kazakh Invest named central front office for support of investors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan has approved a new organization of work of the Central Government Body and Local Executive Bodies based on the single window principle as well as the new cooperation procedures for investment attraction. The mechanism of work with investors is based on external, central and regional levels, the press service of Kazakh Invest informs.

As per the document, Kazakh Invest has become the main operator for investors. The company performs a number of functions in this area, such as conducting official meetings and negotiations on behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan, providing consultations and presentations on the country's investment opportunities, assisting with issues arising in the course of investment activities, as well as other services provided by different organizations on the principle of a single window.

«As we all understand the procedures of obtaining public services may not be always clear. Thus, a single window should become not just another form and method of investment attraction, but a different and completely new mechanism of work with investors. It is intended to ensure availability of information and transparency of procedures in the country, support of investors at all stages of an investment project, timely resolution of any issues, a single contact point for investors. In general, a single window provides investors not only comfortable conditions for obtaining public services, but also accessibility and transparency of procedures, effective interaction with government bodies,» said Birzhan Kaneshev, the Deputy Chairman of the Service Support and Post-Investment Monitoring at Kazakh Invest.

By the way, the external level of providing services for investors will be foreign institutions of Kazakhstan, as well as foreign representative offices responsible for the implementation of the country's investment policy. At the regional level, services will be provided to investors by specialized front-offices, which will operate on the principle of «One Window». They will house specialists of local executive bodies, PSCs, RPA Atameken, FRP Damu, social business corporations (SEC), migration, customs and tax authorities, as well as monopolists, notaries and translators.

According to experts, adoption of these amendments will enable help regulate the organization of the «one-stop shop» activity and simplify the process for investors to receive government and other services. These changes became the next step of the country's leadership to improve the investment climate in Kazakhstan.