KAZAKH INVEST, Caspian Policy Center discuss expansion of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the U.S.

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prospects of cooperation and new approaches for attracting American investments to the priority sectors of the economy of Kazakhstan were discussed during the meeting of the Chairman of the Management Board of KAZAKH INVEST Meirzhan Yussupov with the CEO of Caspian Policy Center Efgan Nifti, Kazinform has learnt from KAZAKH INVEST's press service.

During the meeting, the head of the independent research think tank noted that the main purpose of the delegation's visit to Kazakhstan is to understand the current policy priorities of the Kazakhstan’s government and businesses vis-à-vis the U.S.-Kazakhstan bilateral cooperation as well as identify opportunities for expanding U.S. engagement in such key areas as the development of renewable energy potential, energy transition, decarbonization, food security, infrastructure development, and others.

According to Efgan Nifty, not only the major industry players may be interested in investment cooperation with Kazakhstan, but also the representatives of the American SME. He noted that, apart from the oil and gas industry development, there is a huge potential for mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and the U.S. in many other areas ranging from the processing of rare earth metals to the development of tourism and renewable energy.

During the negotiations, the Chairman of the Management Board of KAZAKH INVEST Meirzhan Yussupov spoke in detail about the state support measures available to foreign investors in Kazakhstan, which includes various industry benefits, preferences, as well as the possibility of concluding an investment agreement directly with the Government. «The development of institutional cooperation, including our partnership with Caspian Political Center, is an essential part of investment attraction in the new economic realities,» – said Meirzhan Yussupov.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed on further interaction, information exchange, networking and organizing joint events.

For reference: Caspian Policy Center (CPC) is an independent, nonprofit research think tank based in Washington D.C. Economic, political, energy and security issues of the Caspian region constitute the central research focus of the Center.

Established in 2016, the Center aims at becoming a primary research and debate platform in the Caspian region with relevant publications, events, projects and media productions to nurture a comprehensive understanding of the intertwined affairs of the Caspian region. With an inclusive, scholarly and innovative approach, the Caspian Policy Center presents a platform where diverse voices from academia, business, and policy world from both the region and the United States’ capital interact to produce distinct ideas and insights to the outstanding issues of the region.