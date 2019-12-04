Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh Invest board meeting held

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 December 2019, 18:23
Kazakh Invest board meeting held

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s board meeting of Kazakh Invest National Compnay JSC chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin debated were results for the past 11 months, primeminister.kz reports.

228 investment projects worth USD 55 bln are being realized with support of Kazakh Invest in agro-industrial, machine-building, mining, petrochemical, transport and logistics, renewables and building industries. As stated there, the EU member states, the US, Russia, Turkey, Singapore and China rank among the top investors.

8 projects worth USD 454 mln were fulfilled for the past 11 months. It is planned to put 10 projects up to USD 487 mln into operation.

The meeting debated the staff size and redrafted organization structure, internal audit service report, action plan for the board of directors for 2020, etc.

Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital