KAZAKH INVEST attends intl mining forum in Riyadh

12 January 2023, 10:54
ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of KAZAKH INVEST National Company participated in the International Future Minerals Forum which began on January 11, 2022 in Riyadh. The event brought together about 6,000 representatives from more than 50 countries, the press office of KAZAKH INVEST reported.

The forum focused on such issues as development of mineral deposits, development of renewable energy sources, battery supply chains, energy transition as well as environmental, social and management aspects (ESG).

Taking the floor, Head of Project Task Force at KAZAKH INVEST Bauryzhan Aitkulov spoke about Kazakhstan’s investment climate and the potential for investment cooperation in mining and metallurgical industries.

The delegation held also meetings with the representatives of foreign companies for discussing the opportunities of investment cooperatioт.

The international mining forum provided global mining companies with an ideal platform for discussion, exchange of ideas and knowledge, as well as for debating the latest trends and challenges in the industry. The participation of KAZAKH INVEST in the event contributed to the strengthening of the company's relationships with international partners and opened up new possibilities for cooperation and investment in Kazakhstan’s mining sector.

Photo: invest.gov.kz
