Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev, EU special human rights rep Eamon Gilmore meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev has held a meeting with Eamon Gilmore, the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, and Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative (EUSR) for Central Asia in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The sides discussed the issues of criminal prosecution, promotion of legality and the rule of law. The Head of the Kazakh Interior Ministry talked about the work in the observation of international standards in the sphere of human rights, humanization of the execution of sentences, and strengthening of civil control.

«The President pays special attention to the activity of the interior bodies on the issues of ensuring the human rights and enhancing law enforcement activities. In that context, the main priorities of the reforms of the criminal punishment system have been defined as human right observation, improvement of conditions for prisoners, modernization of penitentiary infrastructure in line with the international standards in the first place,» said the Kazakh interior minister.

He stressed that the Ministry takes an active part in international events on the issues of human rights.

«At our initiative and with the support of the Penal Reform International (PRI) in Central Asia the first Penitentiary Forum took place in May 2019, and the second International Forum «Penitentiary System in the New Reality» with the participation of heads of diplomatic missions (EU, UN), national and international experts in the field of human rights, and other officials was held this July. Following the discussions of the proposals and recommendations given by the Forums’ participants amendments and additions are made to the current legislation to improve the legal status of convicted prisoners,» said the minister.

Mr. Turgumbayev also spoke of the large-scale restructuring of Kazakh police and implementation of the Road map on modernization of interior bodies, including transition to a service model in the activities of the police establishing feedback with the population, implementation of the «the police within walking distance» principle, modern security systems, new system of assessment of the activity of the interior bodies with the basic criteria of accessibility and greater public confidence.



