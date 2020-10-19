Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh Interior Minister, US Ambassador meet to discuss cooperation

    19 October 2020, 12:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The meeting took place between Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev and US Ambassador William H. Moser, the Ministry’s official representative Nurdilda Oraz said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Oraz, the meeting focused on the priority areas of cooperation, including joint projects for the reform of internal affairs and fight against trafficking in persons.

    Both sides underscored the positive results in improving the training system of internal affairs officials.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Internal Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku