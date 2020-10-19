Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh Interior Minister, US Ambassador meet to discuss cooperation

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 October 2020, 12:07
Kazakh Interior Minister, US Ambassador meet to discuss cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The meeting took place between Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev and US Ambassador William H. Moser, the Ministry’s official representative Nurdilda Oraz said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Oraz, the meeting focused on the priority areas of cooperation, including joint projects for the reform of internal affairs and fight against trafficking in persons.

Both sides underscored the positive results in improving the training system of internal affairs officials.


Kazakhstan   Ministry of Internal Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand