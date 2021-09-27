Go to the main site
    Kazakh Interior Minister, US ambassador hold meeting

    27 September 2021, 20:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev and US Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Kazakhstan William Moser took place, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry.

    The sides noted the high level of interaction in the training of specialists. The issues of cooperation in the combat against new challenges and threats, Internet fraud, and illegal drug trafficking were discussed.

    In addition, the Kazakh interior minister talked about the measures taken in the restructuring of the bodies of internal affairs, including the modernization of penitentiary system.

    William Moser noted the positive achievements of the Kazakh Interior Ministry in the fight against human trafficking and observation of the human rights.

    Also, the sides summed up the outcomes of the implementation of the intergovernmental Memorandum of mutual understanding in the field of control over drug trafficking and the rule of law.

    During the meeting, the additional protocol to the Memorandum providing for greater interaction in the sphere of combat against cybersecurity, drug trafficking, and fraud was signed as well.

    Following the meeting, the sides expressed confidence in further development of fruitful cooperation in the fight against crime.


